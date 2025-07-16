Keppler Chiropractic Marks 55 Years Of Accessible, Evidence-Based Spinal Care

Best Chiropractor In Sacramento

Keppler Chiropractic's new patient-assistance“Leans,” advanced CBP treatments, and same-day auto-accident care ensure accessible spinal wellness in Sacramento.

- Dr. James Keppler

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over 55 years, Keppler Chiropractic has been Sacramento's trusted source for natural, evidence-based spinal care. Led by second-generation chiropractor Dr. James Keppler, DC-providing exceptional care since 1970-the practice combines time-tested manual techniques with cutting-edge Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) to correct misalignments, relieve pain, and promote lasting wellness.

Key Highlights:

Personalized CBP Adjustments & 3D Spine Simulation

Dr. Keppler leverages X-ray analysis and 3D modeling to tailor each corrective plan to a patient's unique spinal curvature.

Advanced Therapeutic Services

From non-surgical spinal decompression and mechanical traction to therapeutic massage and targeted rehabilitation exercises, the clinic addresses a full spectrum of neuromusculoskeletal conditions.

Auto-Accident & Walk-In Care

Same-day appointments and weekend walk-in availability ensure urgent needs-from whiplash to chronic back pain-are met without delay.

Patient-Assistance“Leans”

Flexible payment plans for qualifying patients, alongside acceptance of all major insurance and Medicaid, remove financial barriers to essential care.

Community Outreach & Education

Dr. Keppler regularly partners with local organizations to teach posture, ergonomics, and preventive health strategies.

“Our mission is simple: deliver lasting, natural results through proven science and compassionate care,” says Dr. James Keppler, DC.“By offering patient-assistance 'Leans,' we ensure cost never stands between someone and the chance to live pain-free.”

Patient Success Story

“I arrived unable to walk without pain,” recalls Maria Hernandez.“Dr. Keppler's custom treatment plan-and the payment assistance option-gave me back my mobility and my weekends back on the trails.”

About Keppler Chiropractic

Founded in 1970 by Dr. James Keppler, DC, Keppler Chiropractic has become Sacramento's foremost Chiropractic BioPhysics® clinic. For over 55 years, the practice has been dedicated to preventive care, patient education, and individualized treatment-empowering families with natural, science-backed solutions for lasting health.

