SoulJazz-R&B vocalist Windy Karigianes is captivating audiences once again with the release of her latest single,“A Thousand Miles Away”

- Windy Karigianes

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Windy Karigianes Returns with New Single“A Thousand Miles Away”

Produced by Legendary Randy Hall - A Soulful Throwback That's Shaking Up Modern R&B

With a voice that evokes the richness of classic soul and the sensuality of vintage Soul meets R&B, Windy Karigianes brings heartfelt storytelling and timeless sophistication to this new release.“A Thousand Miles Away” blends smooth R&B grooves with heartfelt lyrical longing-delivering a song that feels both contemporary and steeped in golden-era soul traditions.

“This song came from a place of deep emotional honesty,” Windy shares.“It speaks to love that lingers, even across time and distance. Randy and I wanted to craft something that felt like a return to real music-warm, emotional, beautifully structured.”

Hall's production brings a lush, cinematic elegance to the track, pairing live instrumentation with smooth, layered textures that cradle Windy's signature vocals. With a timeless feel, the track moves gracefully from warm afternoon listening to late-night soul, or on the airwaves of sophisticated R&B stations around the world.

“A Thousand Miles Away” is a soulful, emotional ride with a danceable groove and Windy's unmistakable vocal presence is front and center. Her dynamic range, rich intonation, and emotional depth shine with every phrase. Paired with Hall's impeccable production, the song strikes a perfect balance between timeless nostalgia and fresh energy.

This release is poised to resonate across generations. As more young listeners discover the emotional weight and musical depth of past decades, artists like Windy are leading the charge-reviving the elegance, soul, and storytelling that defined the golden era of music.

“We've missed the substance,” says Hall.“Windy has that rare ability to channel feeling, finesse, and fire into one voice. We wanted to make a record that brings structure and passion back to music.”

The new release through RanVera Records follows Windy's recent international success with“Falling For You,” which charted number 1 for 5 weeks on The UK Soul Charts and topped radio charts on other leading soul stations across Europe and the US. Known for her elegance, powerful stage presence, and vocal purity, Windy continues to build a global following-one heartfelt performance at a time.

