Local Artist Partners With Organic Farm To Expand Access To Nutritious Food For Families

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Funds raised through Moore's art show will benefit the Judy Centers of Frederick County, expanding a promising pilot program launched at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School by FCPS Program Administrator Tara Plowman. The Food for Health program provides monthly boxes of fresh, locally grown produce from Moon Valley Farm to families with elementary-aged children experiencing food insecurity. Each box includes SNAP-accessible, easy-to-follow recipes and nutritional guidance to help families prepare nourishing meals at home.

Launched in November 2024, the program has already distributed 350 CSA-style produce boxes to families at Butterfly Ridge and Monocacy Elementary Schools. By making fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible, Food for Health supports children's health, strengthens local farms, and empowers families with knowledge about nutritious cooking.

"With federal cuts making it increasingly difficult for working families to access high-quality food, we're asking our community to step up," said Emma Jagoz, farmer and program partner at Moon Valley Farm. "Phylinda's art not only reflects the beauty of our regional farms-it's helping keep them connected to the people who need them most."

The public is invited to view and purchase Moore's artwork online or in person at The Sandbox Brewhouse, located at 880 N East St, Frederick, MD 21701. Two community tasting events-Farmer's Choice and Brewer's Choice-are scheduled for Thursday, July 31 and Thursday, September 18, featuring seasonal harvests from Moon Valley Farm alongside craft beverages from The Sandbox Brewhouse.

Join Us in Supporting Food Security Local businesses, individuals, and philanthropic organizations are encouraged to match Moore's donation or contribute directly. Tax-deductible donations can be made through Moon Valley Farm to the Judy Centers of Frederick.

For more information or to make a contribution, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Moon Valley Farm