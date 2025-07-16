Venterra Realty Celebrates Grand Opening Of The Delta Pearland Apartments In Pearland, Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Delta Pearland meets rising demand for quality housing driven by Pearland's rapid growth, top-ranked schools, and access to major employers. Located under five miles from Highway 288 and Beltway 8, the community offers a quick 25-minute commute to Downtown Houston. It's less than a mile from its zoned Pearland ISD elementary school and borders the 3,300-acre Shadow Creek Ranch, featuring over 300 acres of lakes and 22 miles of trails.

This project represents the first development completed under Venterra's new joint venture (JV) program, which is focused on identifying and building relationships with high potential and emerging developers. Venterra now fully operates all aspects of the day-to-day operations at the property.

"The successful delivery of The Delta Pearland underscores Venterra's commitment to strategic site selection and thoughtful development," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "This project brings to market a high-quality, highly amenitized community in a location that aligns with long-term positive economic trends. Pearland continues to lead the metro in livability, connectivity and education, making it a key target for our portfolio."

The community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, large kitchen islands, garden tubs, stand-up showers, and full-size washer/dryers. Residents benefit from resort-style amenities including a pool and outdoor lounge, coworking spaces, private offices, a fitness center with yoga room, bark park, pet spa, sports court, car care and bike stations, and SmartPackage lockers. The community is pet-friendly and supported by Venterra's SmartHub system and 48-hour maintenance guarantee.

A standout feature of the development is its offering of exclusive Live & Co. Suite -Venterra's innovative hybrid live/workspaces that integrate commercial workspace below private living areas. These flexible hybrid units cater to remote workers and entrepreneurs seeking to eliminate commutes and optimize productivity-offering a differentiated product aligned with evolving workforce trends.

"The Delta Pearland represents the type of thoughtful, market-responsive development that positions Venterra for long-term growth," said Andrew Stewart, Chairman of Venterra Realty. "This project strengthens our Houston portfolio and supports our mission to create high-quality communities in locations with enduring demand."

