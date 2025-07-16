AC Future Showcases AI-Enhanced Mobile Living Solutions At Genai Week 2025

AC Future AI-THd

AC Future

Board Member Eleanor Qin Delivered Visionary Remarks on“The Future of Living”

- Eleanor Qin, AC Future Board Member

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AC Future , a leader in sustainable, AI-enhanced mobile housing, proudly announced its participation as a lead exhibitor at GenAI Week 2025 from July 13-17, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event, known for showcasing cutting-edge applications of generative AI across industries, provided an ideal stage for AC Future to demonstrate the AI-THd (drivable) and present its revolutionary approach to the next generation of adaptable, intelligent housing.

AC Future's exhibit at the GenAI Week featured its award-winning AI Transformer Home (AI-TH ) series, including the AI-THd (Drivable) model-an advanced, expandable smart home on wheels with nearly 400 square feet of living space when deployed. Attendees experienced firsthand how AC Future's AI-powered systems deliver off-grid capability, intelligent resource management, and a fully adaptable living environment designed for the modern, mobile lifestyle.

During the conference, AC Future Board Member Eleanor Qin delivered highly anticipated remarks on“The Future of Living,” addressing a packed audience of technologists, investors, and sustainability advocates. Qin highlighted the urgent need to rethink housing in the face of urban density, climate change, and shifting patterns of work and travel.

“The future of living can't just be about building smarter homes-it must be about empowering people with flexibility, sustainability, and true freedom,” said Eleanor Qin.“AI is enabling us to design living spaces that adapt to their environment, their owners' needs, and the planet's limitations. AC Future is committed to creating mobile, intelligent, and sustainable solutions that address housing crises while redefining how we live.”

Qin's talk emphasized the role of generative AI in modular design, energy optimization, and personalized user experiences, underscoring AC Future's vision for housing that is not only sustainable but deeply human-centric.

AC Future's presence at the GenAI Week has been attracting significant interest from investors, technologists, and urban planners looking for scalable solutions to global housing challenges. The company continues to lead the conversation on how AI can deliver practical, sustainable, and mobile housing solutions for a rapidly changing world.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining sustainable and mobile living with its AI Transformer Home series. Designed to address the affordable housing crisis and climate resilience demands, the AI-TH platform combines the mobility of an RV with the intelligence of a smart building. AC Future has received accolades, including CNET's“Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025” and the 2024 Good Design Award for Transportation. For more information or to reserve your AI Transformer Home, please visit .

