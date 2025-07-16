Mach Industries Appoints Paul Arcangeli As Head Of Government Relations And Ian Bennitt As Vice President Of Government Affairs

Bipartisan Team of Veteran Policy Experts to Lead Government Relations Strategy for Next-Generation Defense Manufacturer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Industries , a leader in advanced defense manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul Arcangeli as Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Strategy, and Ian Bennitt as Vice President of Government Affairs. Together, Arcangeli and Bennitt form a bipartisan team that will lead the company's engagement with government stakeholders, providing decades of combined experience in defense policy, legislative affairs, and national security strategy.

Paul Arcangeli is widely recognized for his tenure as Staff Director for the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), where he played a pivotal role in shaping national defense policy and the development and passage of 18 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bills. With extensive experience working in Congress, the Department of Defense, and the defense industry, he is known for his deep understanding of policy, bipartisan collaboration, and strategic approach to legislative affairs.

"I am honored to join Mach Industries at this pivotal time for defense innovation," said Paul Arcangeli, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Strategy at Mach Industries. "Mach's commitment to strengthening U.S. defense capabilities aligns with my dedication to advancing national security through cutting-edge technology and innovation. I look forward to forging stronger partnerships with government leaders and driving initiatives that equip our warfighters with the next generation of solutions."

Ian Bennitt adds exemplary experience to the team with a renowned background in Republican congressional leadership, having served in several senior roles in the House of Representatives. Bennitt most recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council for the White House. He is well respected for his ability to navigate complex political landscapes and for developing effective policy strategies with a particular focus on national security, defense, and technology.

"Mach Industries is building the future of American defense, and I'm proud to join a company that understands both the urgency and responsibility of that mission," said Ian Bennitt, Vice President of Government Affairs at Mach Industries. "In partnership with Paul, I look forward to ensuring policymakers across the aisle have the insight, tools, and trust they need to support innovation that strengthens our national security and equips those who serve our country."

These appointments come at a time of rapid growth for Mach Industries, which remains committed to advancing defense technology through vertical integration and next-generation manufacturing. Arcangeli and Bennitt will lead efforts to deepen relationships with policymakers and ensure Mach Industries continues to play a central role in shaping the future of defense.

About Mach Industries

Founded in 2023, Mach Industries is a defense manufacturing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company is dedicated to ensuring the American advantage in defense technology by vertically integrating its manufacturing processes and accelerating the pace of innovation. Backed by leading venture firms, Mach specializes in the development of lethal systems that deter kinetic conflict and protect global security. Mach Industries is committed to advancing U.S. defense capabilities through cutting-edge technology and resilient manufacturing infrastructure.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mach Industries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED