Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LIVE FEED: DISNEY CEO BOB IGER TO RING NYSE OPENING BELL FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT


2025-07-16 05:00:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday morning, the New York Stock Exchange will provide a live broadcast of Disney CEO Bob Iger ringing the NYSE Opening Bell from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, in celebration of Disneyland's 70th anniversary. NYSE President Lynn Martin will join Mr. Iger to commemorate the occasion.

When:
 Thursday, July 17, 2025
9:28 a.m. ET Live feed opens
9:30 a.m. ET Opening Bell rings
9:31 a.m. ET Live feed closes

Live Feed:
 The live feed will be available via Encompass 4090 and The Switch. Additional requests should be made through the NYSE Broadcast Center at [email protected] or 212.656.5483.

Live Stream:
 The live feed also will be streamed on the NYSE's channels on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16072025003732001241ID1109810875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search