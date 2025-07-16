New Children's Book 'Little Chick's New Home' Shares A Timeless Message Of Kindness, Belonging, And Faith

A heartfelt farmyard tale that teaches children the power of empathy, inclusion, and unconditional love.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world that's increasingly divided, Little Chick's New Home offers young readers and families a powerful message: you don't have to look or act the same to belong. Written by educator and passionate child advocate Melinda“Mindy” Kasten, this heartwarming children's book gently explores themes of empathy, inclusion, and unconditional love through the eyes of a lost chick searching for her place in the world.Inspired by her foster daughter Emma's personal journey, Kasten wrote the book as a reflection of a deeper truth-one that transcends appearances and backgrounds. On a lively farm filled with animals who dismiss Little Chick because she's different, it's Shiloh, the loyal German Shepherd, who welcomes her with compassion and purpose. Representing the heavenly Shepherd, Shiloh shows Little Chick-and readers-that true belonging isn't about fitting in, but about being seen, accepted, and loved for who you are.“I wanted Emma to know that no matter what happened or where life took her, she would always have a home with us,” says Kasten.“This story came to me in the middle of the night like a gift from God, and it became our gift to her.”Kasten's passion for encouraging children stems from her own childhood marked by trauma and neglect. That early experience shaped her mission as a teacher: to make every child feel valued-especially the ones often labeled as“troubled.” She earned her education degree while raising her own children and has spent her career building meaningful relationships with students who just needed someone to truly see them.Beautifully illustrated by her oldest daughter, Little Chick's New Home is not just a story-it's a family legacy of healing, faith, and hope. It has already touched the hearts of readers young and old, with many adults shedding tears as they recognize themselves in Little Chick's longing for connection and identity.About the AuthorMelinda Kasten is an educator, writer, and passionate advocate for children. Her life's work centers around creating safe spaces-whether in classrooms or stories-where every child knows they are seen, valued, and loved. Little Chick's New Home is her debut book, with six more already written and awaiting illustration. She lives in the United States and finds joy in faith, family, and creating meaningful stories with purpose.Primary Message of the BookNo matter where you come from or what you've been through, you are valuable just as you are. You are never alone-and you are always loved by the heavenly Shepherd.Available now at mkinspirations

