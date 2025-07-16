VIAVI Announces Date For Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
CHANDLER, Ariz., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results for the period ended June 28, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the close of market.
The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at . The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.
To participate via telephone:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871
Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 3072689
Replay of the call:
Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 770-2030
Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (609) 800-9909
Conference ID: 3072689
Start date: Aug 7, 2025, 4:30 p.m. PT
End date: Aug 14, 2025, 8:59 p.m. PT
About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Investors Contact:
Vibhuti Nayar, 408-404-6305; [email protected]
Press Contact:
Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]
