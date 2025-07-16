NUMA Group Strengthens European Leadership With Five New General Managers To Drive Regional Growth

NUMA Group , Europe's leading operator of a fully digitized hospitality platform, today announced the appointment of five new General Managers across its key European markets, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion and operational excellence initiatives. The appointments reflect NUMA's commitment to strengthening its regional leadership capabilities as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory following its success in 2024, marked by expansion in Europe, strategic acquisitions, and strong partnerships.

The new leadership structure introduces dedicated General Managers for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and Eastern Europe, in addition to the previously announced General Manager for Italy. This strategic reorganization positions NUMA to capitalize on local market opportunities while maintaining the company's signature technology-driven approach to hospitality operations.

NUMA Group has appointed Julius Anders as the General Manager for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, leveraging his experience in scaling NUMA's operations EU-wide. Anders has been instrumental in NUMA's growth story, having played a key role in the company's recent success in 2024. His deep understanding of NUMA's operational model and proven track record in driving growth across German-speaking markets make him ideally positioned to lead the company's largest regional operation. Under his leadership, the DACH region will continue to serve as NUMA's innovation hub while further expanding its portfolio across major cities, including Berlin, Munich, and Vienna.

Paul Álvarez Gentles joins as NUMA's General Manager for Spain, bringing over a decade of leadership in operations and team management across tech companies and international organisations. Most recently, he spent more than six years at the mobility and delivery platform Bolt, where he served as Regional Manager for Southern Europe. During his tenure, he successfully launched nine country units across Europe, scaled high-performing teams throughout the regions, and delivered exceptional results across multiple European countries. His experience leading international teams and driving operational excellence is a perfect fit for NUMA's tech-driven approach to hospitality. Álvarez Gentles also brings valuable perspective from previous roles at startups, scale-ups, and global organisations, including the United Nations.

Antonio Fragateiro has been named General Manager for Portugal, leveraging his extensive background in Portugal's real estate and tourism sectors. Fragateiro brings a unique combination of hospitality operations expertise and financial services experience, having served in senior roles at GuestReady Group and as a Tourism Expert at Portugal Ventures. His deep understanding of the Portuguese market, combined with his experience in vacation rental management and investment advisory, positions him to drive NUMA's expansion in this strategically important market. Fragateiro's multilingual capabilities and proven track record in business development will be instrumental in establishing NUMA's presence across Portuguese cities.

As General Manager for Eastern Europe, Ladislav Szabo will leverage his expertise in real estate expansion and market development to spearhead NUMA's initiatives across this strategically significant region. Szabo played a pivotal role in establishing NUMA's Prague and Budapest portfolios of historical boutique hotels and will now apply that same strategic vision to unlock opportunities in neighbouring markets. His leadership will focus on forging new partnerships, tailoring NUMA's digital solutions to local needs, and scaling its fully digitized hospitality model.

Umberto Ottaviani continues in his role as General Manager for Italy, where he has been driving NUMA's successful expansion across major Italian cities, including Rome and Milan. His appointment was announced earlier as part of NUMA's strategic focus on the Italian market, one of Europe's most dynamic hospitality destinations.

"Empowering our regional teams through these strategic appointments will boost NUMA to deliver even more seamless, locally tailored experiences for modern travelers," said Christian Gaiser, CEO of NUMA Group. "By entrusting each market to dedicated leaders with deep on-the-ground expertise, we're strengthening and further expanding partnerships with property owners and investors, and reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and guest-centric innovation across Europe."

The appointment of regional General Managers supports NUMA's strategic objectives of growing its digital hospitality platform to operate fully digitized hotels, creating an iconic brand for modern travelers, accelerating technology development in guest experience and operational efficiency, and further expanding its European footprint. With assets under management currently exceeding €2.5 billion, NUMA's regional leadership structure ensures the company can effectively scale its operations while maintaining its commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction.

NUMA Group recently concluded a groundbreaking year in 2024, serving over 1 million nights and achieving over 100% revenue growth compared to 2023. The company, now present in 36 European cities across 15 countries, plans for continued strong national and international growth in 2025. NUMA succeeds by leveraging its proprietary technology platform, which uses AI to automate operations and enhance guest experiences, thus redefining modern travel.

Users can download high-resolution image material free of charge for media use:

About the NUMA Group

Berlin-based NUMA Group is the leading European operator of a fully digitized hospitality platform. The company offers modern travelers innovative design accommodations. As a reliable partner for investors, owners, and developers, NUMA utilizes proprietary technology-based operator solutions that essentially automate operational processes, increasing cost efficiencies and revenues. NUMA successfully operates nearly 9,000 units in leading European A-cities, including Berlin, London, Paris, Rome, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Oslo, Prague, and Vienna.

For more information, users can visit:

– – business

Contact

Joachim M. Guentert

NUMA Group

[email protected]

SOURCE NUMA Group