Human Rights Expert Testifies Before California Legislature, Urges Lawmakers To Reject SB 690 Over Digital Privacy Concerns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) If enacted, SB 690 would eliminate the requirement for consent in electronic surveillance, allowing private companies-including major tech corporations and government contractors-to lawfully intercept, analyze, and distribute personal data without user permission.

"SB 690 opens the door to corporate surveillance at a scale the public is not prepared for," Howell said. "Private companies would be empowered to record calls, track users' movements, and sell or share sensitive data-including health and reproductive information-with no legal recourse for those affected."

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (2022), Howell warned that SB 690 would make it easier for law enforcement and private actors to criminalize reproductive health decisions. Referencing real-world examples, he noted that Facebook has already turned over private user messages to prosecute women and minors seeking abortion care-a scenario that could become far more common under the new legislation.

"We are already witnessing a dangerous convergence of Big Tech and law enforcement," Howell added. "SB 690 would give private companies a blank check to cooperate with an increasingly authoritarian federal government in ways that directly violate Californians' rights under our state Constitution."

Howell's testimony also detailed how SB 690 could harm:



Children by exposing minors to behavioral tracking and loss of confidentiality in healthcare and education;

Workers by enabling employer surveillance that suppresses whistleblowing and union activity;

LGBTQ+ individuals by dismantling privacy around gender-affirming care and crisis counseling; Immigrants and communities of color by facilitating warrantless surveillance and discriminatory profiling.

The bill, Howell argues, violates Article I, Section 1 of the California Constitution, which guarantees every person the inalienable right to privacy. It also fails the legal standard set in Hill v. NCAA (1994), which requires that any serious invasion of privacy be narrowly tailored to a compelling state interest.

"This bill is not just poorly written-it is unconstitutional on its face," Howell said. "Consent is not a bureaucratic obstacle; it is a cornerstone of democracy."

Howell's testimony follows a series of high-profile legal efforts to defend digital privacy and human rights. He recently led a multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit against a major global corporation for data misuse and continues to represent communities targeted by surveillance and exploitation. He is currently producing a documentary about state and corporate overreach into Indigenous communities in Canada.

ABOUT J.R. HOWELL:

J.R. Howell is a distinguished US attorney with an international practice specializing in human rights and social justice litigation across the US, Canada, and Europe. As principal attorney at The Law Office of J.R. Howell, he is dedicated to advocating for marginalized communities while embodying integrity and professionalism. With a robust educational background from institutions like The George Washington University and American University's Washington College of Law, J.R. has significant experience both in the US and abroad. His recent multi-million dollar class action lawsuit victories underscore his commitment to justice, while an upcoming case defending reproductive freedoms highlights his advocacy. J.R. actively addresses injustices faced by Indigenous peoples in Canada, focusing on truth and reconciliation regarding residential schools and missing and murdered women and girls. Currently producing a documentary on the MMIWG2s+ movement, he aims to raise awareness through first-person interviews with families of victims. Driven by a passion for justice, J.R. fights to amplify marginalized voices both in the courtroom and through film.

