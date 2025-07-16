Chesapeake Utilities To Host Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On August 8, 2025
DOVER, Del., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK ) will host a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close.
To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please register here prior to the call. The accompanying presentation will also be available in the registration link for listeners to follow along during the webcast.
For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:
Toll-free: 800-579-2543
International: 785-424-1789
Conference ID: CPKQ225
The conference call presentation will also be made available by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on . After the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by visiting the same section of the Company's website as noted above.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK ). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit .
For more information, contact:
Lucia M. Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
347.804.9067
[email protected]
SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment