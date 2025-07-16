Black Rock Coffee Bar Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Stafford, TX Store With Free Drinks On July 25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Location Marks 21st Store in the Houston Metro Area and 42nd in Texas

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar , founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, continues its rapid Texas expansion with the opening of a new store in Stafford, Texas.

Located at 11123 W Airport Blvd, the new coffee bar will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, July 25, with free 16-ounce drinks all day. The Stafford store represents Black Rock's 21st location in the Houston Metro area, 42nd in Texas, and part of the brand's ongoing growth in key markets across the Sunbelt.

“Our growth in Houston continues to surpass expectations, and we're thrilled to bring Black Rock to Stafford,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“This community has such a strong sense of connection, and our team is ready to welcome guests with fast, friendly service and quality drinks.”

With 157 Black Rock Coffee Bar stores across the U.S., Texas now accounts for 26% of Black Rock Coffee Bar's total locations, highlighting the brand's rapid growth and deepening presence in the state. Loyal Black Rock guests can be rewarded for in-store, in-app and online purchases-including the new Egg Bites-earning“bolts” that can be redeemed for complimentary beverages through the coffee bar's rewards program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee brand's signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

The popular coffee operator is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day. Black Rock Coffee Bar's mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee company was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 157 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit

Attachment

Black Rock Coffee Bar's Delicious Sweet Summer Drinks

CONTACT: Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 ...