Allencomm Establishes Learning Strategy & Governance Practice To Empower Future-Ready Learning Organizations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ron ZamirSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AllenComm, a leader in corporate learning and development solutions, has announced the launch of its Learning Strategy & Governance practice within AllenComm Advisory . This new advisory practice helps enterprise L&D leaders align learning with business priorities, achieve measurable outcomes, drive AI transformation and reduce the cost of learning ops.This practice builds on their existing expertise in learning strategy and governance, which was previously only offered to strategic accounts but has now been made accessible for global L&D leaders across every industry.“At AllenComm, we believe that a strong learning governance framework is the foundation for scalable innovation. Our new advisory practice empowers L&D leaders to align with business priorities, embrace emerging technologies like AI, and make confident, data-informed decisions,” commented Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, when asked about the launch.“Governance needs to drive the operations, not hinder or become a roadblock for L&D success. As such, we're delivering a pragmatic roadmap that helps our clients stretch their comfort zone and lead their organizations into the future.”The initiative arrives at a time when many organizations are grappling with rapid technological changes and increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI from learning investments. AllenComm's advisory practice aims to not only help leaders keep pace but also set the pace - empowering them to lead transformation efforts that deliver measurable impact. It helps leaders get noticed, push past the limits of what's currently possible and create momentum that actually matters.In essence, L&D leaders who participate in an advisory relationship will be supported as they set strategic direction, enable scale and strengthen their organization with future-ready capabilities aligned with business outcomes. To meet these goals, AllenComm Advisory focuses on the following key features and areas of impact:Governance of AI. Align learning with larger corporate governance requirements and accelerate AI transformation.Learning Operations. Streamline decision-making, reduce development timelines and optimize staffing.Measurement and Reporting. Enable data-driven decisions with curated analytics workflows.Cost Reduction. Implement guidelines to reduce expenses while maintaining learning quality.AllenComm brings over four decades of experience to the table, with a portfolio that includes partnerships with major financial institutions and global brands. Past projects have included accelerating compliance training rollouts and enabling data-driven decision-making through advanced learning analytics.The Learning Strategy & Governance practice is the latest evolution in AllenComm's mission to support L&D leaders in building empowered, high-performing learning organizations. Connect with AllenComm through their website or at ... to inquire for more information, schedule a consultation or request a free pre-assessment.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for the team's extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of Learning Leader Connect group and the Learner Experience Evolution podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.Media ContactAllenComm, (801) 537-7800, ..., allencomm

