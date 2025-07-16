F. Mills Receives HIMA Nomination For Soul-Stirring Single 'Still'

Independent artist F. Mills is honored with a 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Award nomination for“Still,” a deeply personal, genre-bending anthem.

- F. Mills, Artist & Founder of Favorite Season MusicSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent artist F. Mills continues to carve a bold path through the music industry with his latest milestone; a Hollywood Independent Music Award (HIMA) nomination for his emotionally gripping single,“Still.” Produced by San Jose, California-based talent Krikit Boi, the track stands as a heartfelt anthem exploring themes of loyalty, pain, resilience, and the journey of self-mastery.The HIMA nomination adds another layer of validation to F. Mills' expanding body of work. Known for his introspective lyricism and cinematic delivery,“Still” dives deep into real-life struggles; from betrayal and sacrifice to inner peace and personal evolution. The song has resonated with listeners far beyond the Bay Area, earning praise from fans, artists, and tastemakers across the independent music landscape.“The moment I heard Krikit Boi's beat, I knew it carried the emotion I needed,” said F. Mills.“It's soulful, raw, and gave me the sonic space to tell my story without compromise.”Krikit Boi, the San Jose-based producer behind the instrumental, has been building a reputation for blending West Coast rhythms with soulful beats. His partnership with F. Mills marks a high point in both of their catalogs, showing what's possible when production and lyrics are perfectly aligned.The single“Still” is currently available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, and has organically reached thousands of listeners globally. The nomination from the Hollywood Independent Music Awards positions F. Mills alongside other top independent voices redefining the future of hip-hop.“Still” is more than just a song; it's a statement. A message for those navigating loyalty, fatherhood, self-doubt, and the constant push to stay grounded while building a legacy. The song's visual, captured with a minimalist black-and-white aesthetic, further highlights the emotional weight of the record, giving fans a closer look into the artist's world.With this nomination, F. Mills continues to elevate Favorite Season Music, his independent label based out of California. The HIMA nod is not just a personal achievement but a step forward in FSM's mission to showcase authentic voices from the community to the world stage.Hollywood Independent Music Awards Ceremony: July 30, 2025The Hollywood Independent Music Awards ceremony will be held on July 30, 2025, at the historic Avalon Hollywood. Winners will be announced during the star-studded event, with performances, media appearances, and networking opportunities for some of the biggest independent names in music.F. Mills will be in attendance, representing Favorite Season Music and all the independent creators who've poured everything into their craft without waiting for a co-sign.Connect with F. Mills and Favorite Season Music🎧 Listen to“Still” on Spotify:📲 Instagram: @fmillsmusicFor media inquiries, artist interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact Favorite Season Music at ....

