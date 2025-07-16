KAYAK For Business Partners With HQ To Power Global Ground Transportation

New integration unlocks seamless car service booking for KAYAK for Business users

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK for Business, the corporate travel solution powered by KAYAK, announced today a strategic partnership with HQ , the enterprise ground-transportation solution trusted by Fortune 500 companies.

With this integration, business travelers using KAYAK for Business can now instantly book reliable ground transportation-whether taxi, rideshare or premium car services-across more than 100 countries. By tapping into HQ's SummitGround® platform and its HQ ConnectTM network of 1,500+ vetted suppliers, KAYAK for Business delivers an end-to-end travel experience from flight to final destination, all in one place.

KAYAK for Business helps companies book, manage, and track business travel in one place. It has become the platform of choice for two of the top five firms on Business Travel News' 2024 Corporate Travel Top 100 list.

"We're thrilled to partner with KAYAK for Business," said Jeff LaFave, Managing Director at HQ. "This integration allows us to support millions of rides around the world through our trusted network of supply partners, advancing our mission to offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective mobility for global businesses."

"As we expand KAYAK for Business' global footprint, dependable ground transportation is critical to a frictionless journey for business travelers," said Florian Mueller, Senior Director, KAYAK for Business . "Integrating HQ's extensive supply network directly into our platform lets travelers book flights, hotels and ground transport in one smooth flow-while companies keep the control and transparency they need."

With KAYAK for Business and HQ, business travelers can secure flights, stays and now even more rides in one seamless flow, while giving companies full visibility into every trip and dollar spent.

About HQ

HQ is a global leader in enterprise solutions for corporate mobility, trusted by Fortune 500 companies to simplify and optimize ground travel. The company's SummitGround® platform provides centralized management, compliance, and cost control for business transportation, supported by HQ ConnectTM, a global network of vetted supply partners.



About KAYAK for Business

KAYAK for Business combines the power of the world's leading travel search engine with tools designed specifically for business travelers – serving companies of every size, from fast‐growing startups to global enterprises. For more information visit .

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

SOURCE KAYAK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED