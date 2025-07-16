D.Law Launches New Paycheck Double-Check Service

Branded as being "Powered by D.Law", PCDC will leverage D's expert legal talent and its reputation as one of California's premier employment law firms to establish a strong online presence with California workers. PCDC marks a major step in D.Law's strategy to develop legal tech products that bring innovation directly to workers.

Currently in its introductory phase, D.Law envisions PCDC evolving into a fully functional, consumer-grade mobile site, evaluating California workers' "employment health" in the way services such as Credit Karma and Experian assess credit health.

"Our vision for PCDC is to provide California workers with peace of mind by helping them determine if they are being cheated out of wages they have legally earned," says D Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan. "We've been reviewing California worker paystubs by the hundreds of thousands for over 10 years, so we know exactly what to look for and how to address it."

"We also anticipate PCDC strengthening our connection to California workers, giving them wider access to the legal system as well as helping solve issues that have long hindered prospective clients from engaging with employment law firms: long lead times, long waits to consult with a lawyer, and a long, drawn-out process of legal resolution. PCDC's streamlined, tech-enabled process shows how we're thinking like a product company, not just a law firm."

For California workers, PCDC reduces the complex process of identifying potential employee pay issues down to one simple step: submit paystubs with immediate ability to schedule a phone appointment with an employment law attorney. Using a process similar to online check deposits with banks, workers can upload their paystubs simply and securely.

Davtyan adds, "Integrating consumer-focused platforms such as PCDC into D's suite of services is one way we're transforming our firm into a legal industry powerhouse. It's our first true legal tech product-one that lays the groundwork for more innovation and AI ahead. By doing so, we're staying ahead of the competition while broadening access for California workers to the legal system through new channels and methods."

