OPENLANE To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR ), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

OPENLANE will also host an earnings conference call and webcast following the release on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Chief Financial Officer Brad Herring. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan .

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan for a limited time.