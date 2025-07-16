OPENLANE To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-16
CARMEL, Ind., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR ), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

OPENLANE will also host an earnings conference call and webcast following the release on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Chief Financial Officer Brad Herring. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan .

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan for a limited time.

OPENLANE Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Itunu Orelaru

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About OPENLANE
 OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR ) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. OPENLANE's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit href="" rel="nofollow" openlan .

SOURCE OPENLANE, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

