Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results

ATLANTA, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR ) will announce its second quarter 2025 results Thursday, July 24, 2025, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review second quarter 2025 results will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer and Mark Gregson, Chief Financial Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409

International Toll: 1-212-287-1625

Passcode: Invesco

Webcast link:

An audio replay will be available until August 8, 2025, by calling:

866-363-1806 (North America) or 1-203-369-0194 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323

