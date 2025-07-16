Sealingtech Launches Its Largest Storage-Focused High-Performance Server

COLUMBIA, Md., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN ), and leading defensive cyber operations solution provider, has developed a new breakthrough storage-focused purpose-built server. The SN 9000 is designed to act as the primary forward deployed network sensor and storage solution for combat operations at the Edge.

Designed with up to 2.7 Petabytes (2700TB) of storage capacity and able to incorporate 22 U.2 NVMe SSD drives, the SN 9000 delivers enhanced storage flexibility for the most demanding workloads and environments. Supporting the Department of Defense's (DoD) modernization efforts, it enables teams to quickly upgrade storage as higher capacity drives emerge, potentially doubling or tripling capacity without replacing the core system.

"With increased storage capacity, the system can remain deployed longer without the need for frequent data retrieval. This reduces the need for cyber protection teams to travel on-site, resulting in lower operational costs," says Brad Hatcher, SealingTech's Chief Product Officer. "The SN 9000 uses PCIe Gen 5 and similar hardware configurations to our previous solutions, enabling rapid adoption, faster connectivity, and immediate operational capability for the nation's warfighters."

This innovative solution exemplifies how SealingTech develops purpose-built solutions to meet our customers' evolving mission needs and support missions across the Joint Force.

Built to support diverse national security missions, the SN 9000 can aggregate network data and operate as a data platform for security information and event management, artificial intelligence and machine learning across information technology, operational technology, and industrial control system environments.

The SN 9000 is rack-mounted and comes in a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) compliant case providing functional use in any environment.

Learn more about our new SN 9000 .

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN ), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. For more information visit .

SOURCE Sealing Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED