Universal Technical Institute, Inc. To Hold Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. ET

PHOENIX, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) (the "Company"), a leading workforce education provider for transportation, skilled technicians, electrical, energy and healthcare, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant, and CFO, Bruce Schuman, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-881-0138

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6790

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 20, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 1904577

About Universal Technical Institute , Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit or ; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Corporate Affairs

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

