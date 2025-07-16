Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-07-16 04:16:10
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1575 per share, payable on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2025.

About EQT Corporation
 EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.

