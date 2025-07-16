Mister Car Wash To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 30, 2025
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at .
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of its conclusion and can be accessed online at .
About Mister Car Wash | Inspiring People to Shine®
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) operates over 500 locations and has North America's largest car wash subscription program. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more visit .
Investor Contact:
Edward Plank
...
Media Contact:
...
