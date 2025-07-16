Berry Corporation Announces Date For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call/Webcast
|Call Date:
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Call Time:
|11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Join the live listen-only audio webcast at or at
If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please pre-register using the following link:
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.
A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at or visit or
About Berry Corporation (BRY)
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment services. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin Basin (100% oil), and our Utah assets are in the Uinta Basin (65% oil). We provide our well servicing and abandonment services to third party operators in California and our California E&P operations through C&J Well Services (CJWS). More information can be found at the Company's website at .
COMPANY CONTACT:
Christopher Denison – Director of Investor Relations
...
(661) 616-3811
