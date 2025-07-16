Nasdaq Halts Bowen Acquisition Corp.
- Ordinary shares (Nasdaq: BOWN) $9.19 Rights (Nasdaq: BOWNR) $0.2252 Units (Nasdaq: BOWNU) $13.02
Trading will remain halted until Bowen Acquisition Corp. has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.
