AI/R Company Subsidiary, Compass UOL, Launches Suite Of Agentic AI Solutions In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category
Initially, the suite includes three AI Agents for Financial Services – Anti-Money Laundering (AML) AI Agent, Debt Negotiation Assistant AI Agent, and Financial Concierge AI Agent – and three for the Public and Legal Sectors – Audit Assistant AI Agent, Corporate Identity Validation Agent, and Educational Content Generator AI Agent. Other industries will soon also be covered, accelerating AI Agent and agentic workflow development.
“By offering our suite of Agentic AI solutions in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined, more efficient way to buy and deploy agent solutions,” said Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R.“Our clients have seen approximately 95% improvement in operational efficiency and recovered over one million dollars-roughly 40% of outstanding debts-enabling them to focus resources on high-value investigations and customer engagements.”
Compass UOL's Agentic AI solutions combine generative AI-driven workflows, preconfigured RAG components, and Dora Data Platform integration-all accelerated by its purpose-built blueprints, domain-specific accelerators, and frameworks-ensuring rapid, reproducible deployment and positive outcomes across compliance, financial services, and educational use cases.
With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing time for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.
Available in both SaaS and containerized deployments, Compass UOL's AI Agents support the model context protocol for streamlined agent communication, enabling seamless connection with other AWS services and flexible deployment across their AWS environments.
About Compass UOL
Compass UOL is a global company that is part of AI Revolution Company, which drives the transformation of organizations through Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Digital Technologies. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform businesses, and drive success in their markets. With a focus on attracting and developing the best talent, we create opportunities that improve lives and highlight the positive impact of disruptive technologies on society.
About AI/R
AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R's mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.
