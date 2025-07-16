Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Notifies Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sarepta's gene therapy treatment, ELEVIDYS, posed significant safety risks to patients; (2) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; (3) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause Sarepta to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements.
THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:
Sarepta investors may, no later than August 25, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.
ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit .
CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
Jonathan Naji, Esq.
(484) 270-1453
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">...
May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
