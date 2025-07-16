Angi Inc. To Announce Q2 2025 Earnings On August 5Th And Host Earnings Conference Call On August 6Th
About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.
Contacts:
Angi Investor Relations
Nick Stoumpas
(720) 828-1958
Angi Corporate Communications
Emily Do
(303) 963-8352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
