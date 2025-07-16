Angi Inc. To Announce Q2 2025 Earnings On August 5Th And Host Earnings Conference Call On August 6Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its second quarter results and simultaneously CEO Jeff Kip will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company's second quarter results.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.

