INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By August 25, 2025
PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague announces a securities fraud investigation into Hims & Hers Health Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") ( NYSE: HIMS ) concerning potential violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The inquiry focuses on whether investors were misled about the Company's regulatory compliance and business operations.
Following Novo Nordisk's termination of its collaboration with Hims & Hers on June 23, 2025, the Company's stock dropped more than 34%. A class action lawsuit has been filed, alleging that Hims & Hers failed to disclose risks tied to its compounded drug offerings.
If you acquired Hims & Hers stock during the Class Period of April 29, 2025, through June 22, 2025 , you may seek lead plaintiff status in the case. The lead plaintiff represents other harmed investors in the litigation.
If you are a Hims & Hers investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
[email protected]
