ISS National Lab's Orbital Edge Accelerator Program Selects Six Startups

Each startup to receive up to $500,000 in investment and future research opportunities leveraging the ISS National Lab

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, in collaboration with global investors Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), E2MC, and Stellar Ventures, is pleased to announce the six innovative startups that will join the inaugural Orbital Edge Accelerator program: Kall Morris, Inc., Magma Space, Melagen Labs, Olfera, Quantum Qool, and Raptor Dynamix.

These cutting-edge startups were chosen through a highly competitive application process. The robust response to the solicitation demonstrates growing interest in leveraging space station capabilities in combination with access to private capital to further groundbreaking research and technology advancements in the rapidly growing space economy.

These pioneering teams will receive up to $500,000 each, along with mentorship and the opportunity to launch an ISS National Lab-sponsored investigation. By bridging the gap between early-stage companies and space-based innovation, the Orbital Edge Accelerator aims to unlock discoveries that benefit humanity and drive new commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit. To deliver the seven-month accelerator program, the ISS National Lab is partnering with TechConnect , which has more than 25 years of experience connecting innovators with high-value commercialization opportunities.

"Accessing space allows entrepreneurs to push the boundaries of science and technology, develop products, and build new businesses," said Sven Eenmaa, ISS National Lab chief economist. "With the Orbital Edge Accelerator, the ISS National Lab builds on its strategic priority to engage the startup community and fuel the next wave of innovators that will shape the future space economy."

Over the years, close to 100 startups have leveraged the ISS National Lab to advance R&D in diverse areas, from communications and remote sensing to advanced materials and biotechnology. Previous startups awarded flight projects have cumulatively raised more than $2.4 billion in post-flight funding.

Below further highlights the companies selected through the Orbital Edge Accelerator program.



Kall Morris, Inc. (KMI) is an in-space logistics company providing innovative relocation services for sustainable orbital operations. KMI has previously leveraged the space station to advance proprietary software and hardware to test a new system for space debris removal. The system will help protect critical U.S. infrastructure in orbit for internet communication, weather prediction, GPS, navigation, and more.

Magma Space is developing ultra-stable, agile, and autonomous satellite control systems that reduce vibrations. Using magnetic actuation and control software that leverages AI and machine learning, the company's systems significantly improve satellite pointing and maneuverability to enable autonomy for missions like target tracking, remote sensing, and rendezvous proximity operations.

Melagen Labs has developed a patent-pending radiation shielding material that provides lightweight, high-efficiency protection from the extreme space environment. The company aims to enhance the safety and durability of critical systems like satellites, space suits, and space habitats, thereby extending their lifespan and reducing costs.

Olfera seeks to use its lab-on-a-chip technologies to study the brain's olfactory pathway, which processes the sense of smell and provides an untapped route to the brain that circumvents the limitations of the blood-brain barrier. The company aims to develop new treatments for Alzheimer's disease, depression, and other neurological conditions.

Quantum Qool has developed an ultrafast laser surface structuring technology to improve power and heat management for applications in the space, semiconductor, battery, and solar industries. The company creates nanostructures on materials that significantly increase their surface area and effectiveness in emitting thermal radiation, which accelerates cooling. Raptor Dynamix is developing smart, autonomous systems that integrate real-time data and edge computing. The company harnesses AI-powered solutions to overcome large-scale, dynamic challenges, improving human decision-making, accelerating reaction times, and improving autonomous system awareness.

The Orbital Edge Accelerator program also includes multiple corporate partners, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), BAE Systems, Inc., Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Greenberg Traurig, and J.P. Morgan, enhancing the program's visibility. These partners provided their expertise during the scouting process and will mentor the inaugural cohort of startups in the program.

Soon, the selected startups will participate in mentoring sessions where they will develop their space station flight projects and submit their official proposals, as well as focus on overall growth toward commercialization goals.

Many of the selected startups will attend the ASCEND conference in Las Vegas, July 22-24, to participate in a session focused on fostering new space innovators. For additional information about the conference, visit the ASCEND webpage. To learn more about the Orbital Edge Accelerator, visit the program's webpage .

