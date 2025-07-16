Clearwater Properties Named One Of America's Best Brokerages For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEELEY LAKE, Mont., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater Properties is proud to announce that it has been namedby premier real estate publication,, for 2025. This marks the eighth consecutive year the top regional brokerage has received the coveted distinction.

Each year, since 2010, The Land Report presents its survey of the leading real estate brokerages nationwide that specialize in land. Clearwater is thrilled to have been named to this exclusive list for eight years in a row, beginning in 2017.“The Land Report's annual survey of U.S. land brokerages is based on the total value of self-reported 2024 domestic land sales through traditional brokerage. Totals exclude commercial, industrial, and residential assets, unless those assets were a component of a more valuable land asset. All figures were provided by the respective firms from February 3 through March 31, 2025.” (Estes, 2025, p. 111)

Being named one of America's Best Brokerages is a prestigious distinction in the real estate industry - signifying not only outstanding transaction volume in rural land sales, but also exceptional market knowledge, marketing effectiveness, and an unwavering dedication to excellence across the Mountain West region.

"We are proud to have our brokerage recognized with this prestigious accolade in the rural real estate industry," says Clearwater Properties CEO, Shaun Michael Lewis . "This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence in recreational and rural land properties across the Mountain West. As we continue to stake our claim as the region's premier brokerage, our agents strive to exemplify the cutting-edge marketing and five-star client service that define the Clearwater Properties experience."

“Clearwater is a brokerage born not in London, New York, California or Germany,” continues Lewis.“It was born and founded in Montana, by Broker Kevin Wetherell , and that legacy drives the way in which we serve our clients and communities. Over the past three decades, Clearwater has grown from a local Montana dream into a company with over 35 office and agent locations across five states in the Mountain West. In addition to the recognition from The Land Report, we are proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world , helping clients achieve their dreams of land ownership and find their wild.”

About Clearwater Properties: Founded in 1993, Clearwater Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage specializing in recreational, residential, and ranch properties across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming, North Dakota, Costa Rica, and Belize. With over 30 office/agent locations, Clearwater Properties has been recognized as one of "America's Best Brokerages" by The Land Report and is the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties® brokerage worldwide in both sales volume and number of transactions. As stewards of the areas they serve, the 120+ agents of Clearwater Properties give back a portion of all real estate proceeds to the communities in which they were earned.

Clearwater Montana Properties is the exclusive territory broker participant with Sports Afield in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. Its affiliation with Sports Afield Trophy Properties® (SATP) has been one of the biggest game changers in real estate for Clearwater. Clearwater Montana Properties is proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world in total sales volume and number of transactions. Since 1887, the iconic“Sports Afield” name has been synonymous with outdoor recreation and conservation, which not only aligns with the brokerage's mission, but also greatly magnifies its marketing reach.

The Clearwater Giving Fund is Clearwater Properties' way of ensuring that every transaction gives back. Through this charitable program, a portion of each sale is directed to a local service group or charitable organization selected by the Agent. At the end of each calendar year, Clearwater presents donations to organizations within the communities where those transactions occurred. Serving as a positive force in the communities it serves is central to Clearwater's mission and values. To date, the company has donated more than $1.2 million through the program, helping to strengthen and uplift the very communities it calls home.

Contact the Headquarters office of Clearwater Montana Properties in Seeley Lake at (406) 677-3000 or via e-mail at ... . Shaun Michael Lewis can be reached at ... . Information regarding agents and available properties can be viewed on the company's website at: ClearwaterProperties.com .

