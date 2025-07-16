Scottsmiracle-Gro Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Webcast
To watch the Company presentation and listen to the question-and-answer session, please register in advance at this webcast link . For those planning to participate in the question-and-answer session that follows the video presentation, please register for the webcast to view the presentation in addition to registering in advance via this audio link to receive call-in details and a unique PIN. The replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor website , where an archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.
About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at
For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
...
(937) 309-2503
For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
...
(937) 844-3864
