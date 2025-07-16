SPLEX One Joins NYC Public Schools Event Empowering Small Businesses with Daymond John

SPLEX One, a certified MBE, partnered with NYC Public Schools to boost small business growth through events, featuring a keynote by Daymond John.

- Daymond JohnNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SPLEX One, a certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE), was commissioned by NYC Public Schools (NYCPS) to document National Small Business Week, a transformative event series that resonated across the boroughs. The“We Stand on Business” initiative, driven by NYCPS and inspired by a bold community manifesto, united small business owners, educators, and policymakers in a vibrant tapestry of resilience, innovation, and hope.Under the leadership of Dr. Tammy Pate, Executive Director of the NYCPS Office of Procurement, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, the week featured electrifying workshops, intimate fireside chats, and a standout keynote from Daymond John, the FUBU visionary and Shark Tank icon. John shared a compelling entrepreneurial truth, stating,“Acquiring [a] new [customer] - is 25 times harder than upselling [a current] one or making one buy more frequently,” highlighting the value of nurturing existing relationships for business growth.SPLEX One's media expertise shone through, capturing the week's moments with stunning photography, cinematic video, and shareable promotional content that amplified voices from Queens' bustling forums to Brooklyn's creative enclaves. With an 18-year legacy of storytelling, the firm preserved the pulse of a city rising, proving media's power to connect and inspire.“We're honored to partner with NYCPS to document this movement, which redefines opportunity for every small business,” said Freddy Arias Jr., SPLEX One CEO. This collaboration underscores a shared vision to uplift local economies, with SPLEX One turning NYCPS's vision into visible impact.About SPLEX OneSince 2007, SPLEX One has been a New York City-based MBE powerhouse, delivering cutting-edge media production, event coverage, and digital storytelling. Guided by the ethos“creative media for the public good,” the firm collaborates with public agencies and organizations to amplify narratives that drive growth and unity. Explore their journey at .Relive the week's highlights at /newsroom , where SPLEX One continues to champion NYC's entrepreneurial spirit.

Luis Martinez

SPLEX One

+1 888-997-7539

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

SPLEX One Joins NYC Public Schools Event Empowering Small Businesses with Daymond John

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.