Edimakor Celebrates 1St Anniversary: Join The Festivities With Exclusive Gifts & Discounts!

This special event is designed to celebrate Edimakor's growing user base and thank its global community for their continued support. Whether you're a YouTuber, educator, business professional, or someone just starting their creative journey - Edimakor's event is all about giving back and helping creators level up their video projects with powerful, AI-driven tools.

How to Join the Edimakor Promotion Event

Edimakor is celebrating its 1st anniversary with an exciting Candle Lighting Event , packed with guaranteed prizes, creative fun, and special offers for users worldwide. Participation is quick, easy, and open to everyone!

Event Duration: July 15 – July 31, 2025 (PST)

How to Participate:

Visit the official Edimakor event page to get started.

Then follow these three simple steps to light the anniversary candle and claim your reward:

in the pop-up window and click "Send Card" to light the candle to 30% brightness.- the candle lights up to 60%.- the candle is fully lit, and your prize is unlocked!

Prizes You Can Win (100% guaranteed):



14-day free use coupon

7-day free use coupon

50% OFF coupon

40% OFF coupon 30% OFF coupon

Important Notes:



Prizes are randomly assigned by the system.

Coupons cannot be combined with other discounts.

All rewards are valid only during the event period . Edimakor reserves the final interpretation rights for the event.

This anniversary event is Edimakor's heartfelt thank-you for your support over the past year - and an open invitation for all creators to join the next exciting chapter in creative video editing.

Don't Miss Out – Start Creating and Winning

In summary, the Edimakor Sales Promotion Event offers a limited-time opportunity to enhance your creative toolkit while joining a vibrant and growing community of creators... Ready to dive in?



Join the event here: #winGift Learn more about Edimakor features:

About Edimakor

Edimakor is an all-in-one video editing solution designed to make video creation easy, fast, and accessible. Packed with AI features like auto subtitle generation, AI text to speech, AI video generator, AI image generator and so on. It enables everyone - from beginners to experts - to create high-quality videos without complex software.

With a simple interface, powerful functions, and a growing user community - Edimakor is helping redefine the way people tell their stories through video.

