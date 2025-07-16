Lendingtree, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Earnings On July 31, 2025
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE ), operator of LendingTree, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced that it will release fiscal second quarter 2025 results after market close on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The company will also post a letter to shareholders on the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" lendingtree
The Company will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the earnings release, which will be simultaneously webcast via the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" lendingtre . The webcast replay will be available following the event.
About LendingTree, Inc.
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE ) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 600 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.
LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit .
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
[email protected]
MEDIA RELATIONS:
[email protected]
