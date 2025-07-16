'Neutral Marketing Is A Myth': Author And Startup Founder Draws Industry Attention

Chris Peterson's podcast tour is reshaping how marketers think about values, consumer alignment, and the myth of neutrality in brand strategy.

- Sarah Panus, MARKETING WITH EMPATHY

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where many brands aim to stay culturally neutral, author and startup founder Chris Peterson is gaining momentum by making a provocative claim: neutrality in marketing is an illusion-and clinging to it may be holding companies back.

Over the past three months, Peterson has appeared on more than 20 marketing and leadership podcasts-including RETAIL CHECKS AND BALANCES, SALESPOP!, MARKETING X ANALYTICS, and THE RETAIL INFLUENCER-sharing insights that challenge long-held assumptions about branding, personalization, and loyalty. His central insight: brands communicate values all the time, intentionally or not. "Every brand signals values-whether they intend to or not,” Peterson explains.“The question is whether those values create momentum or resistance with your customers."

RETHINKING CUSTOMER ALIGNMENT

Peterson's argument-that values are always at play in consumer decision-making-is gaining traction among strategists tasked with unlocking growth in an increasingly fragmented market. His approach reframes values-based marketing not as a political stance, but as a path to deeper resonance and differentiation.

This perspective aligns with broader industry trends. According to McKinsey's State of the Consumer 2025 report, consumers are no longer making decisions based solely on price or convenience. Increasingly, they're choosing brands that reflect their personal priorities-such as identity, sustainability, and emotional alignment. This shift is forcing marketers to reexamine segmentation models and redefine what“fit” really means.

Lightspeed Commerce has also observed this shift, coining the term“valuespending” to describe how customers are“aligning their spending with their values,” and highlighting that“brand authenticity and shared beliefs now matter as much as product features or price.” This evolution is reshaping the way brands approach customer connection and loyalty.

His ideas are also resonating with industry leaders. Adrian Tennant, host of the IN CLEAR FOCUS podcast, called Peterson's framework“a groundbreaking marketing resource,” noting:

“Peterson's analysis of 27 purchase values provides actionable frameworks for any marketing professional... He gives you the tools to make intentional choices, rather than unconsciously projecting your own worldview.”

This depoliticized, research-driven view has helped shift the conversation from risk to opportunity-encouraging marketers to consider how values like tradition, progress, fairness, or ambition show up (or don't) in their messaging and brand experience.

A STRATEGIC SHIFT, NOT A TACTICAL TREND

Peterson's work stems from years of research in social psychology and cultural anthropology. His 2024 book Red & Blue Customers explores how worldview, region, and generation influence what people buy and why-and serves as the foundation for Lifemind , a psychographic segmentation platform he co-founded.

But Peterson is quick to emphasize that the insights are bigger than any one tool or book:

“You don't need to politicize your brand-you need to understand the personal beliefs already driving your best customers,” he says.“Ignoring those is a business risk, not just a messaging issue.”

LEARN MORE

For access to recent podcast interviews and insights from the frontlines of values-based marketing, visit .

ABOUT CHRIS PETERSON

Chris Peterson is the co-founder of Lifemind and author of Red & Blue Customers, a widely cited book exploring the intersection of values and purchase behavior. His work has been featured across leading marketing podcasts and media, helping brand leaders rethink segmentation, loyalty, and the role of values in growth strategy.

Thierry Zamora

Lifemind

+1 415-996-9556

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.