Oh Baby! Leading Baby Bottle Brand Dr. Brown's Selects Made4net To Power Scalable, High-Performance Distribution

With warehouse growth in overdrive, baby care company partners with Made4net to deliver accuracy, efficiency, and future-ready operations.

TEANECK, N.J., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS ) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, is excited to welcome Dr. Brown's to its customer community. Known for its full range of essential baby products-including bottles, pacifiers, pumps, teethers, and hygiene supplies-the company is ramping up operations with the implementation of Made4net's WarehouseExpertTM WMS to meet rising demand.

After expanding its primary distribution center by more than 30%, the company needed a WMS built for scale, flexibility, and efficiency. The legacy inventory system couldn't keep up with growing complexity, particularly around FIFO execution, product tracking, and pallet management. That's when they turned to Made4net.

"We chose Made4net for its flexible architecture that allows us to design the solution around our operations, not the other way around," said Hank Murphy, IT & Operations at Dr. Brown's. "The platform also aligns with our long-term IT strategy, integrating easily with our current ERP environment while giving us room to grow."

With a distribution network that sources inventory from both overseas suppliers and its U.S. production facility in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the company is counting on WarehouseExpert to deliver improved inventory accuracy, better control over replenishment and picking processes, and real-time visibility across the warehouse.

"We're thrilled to partner with a brand that's growing fast and innovating in an essential space," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "Their commitment to operational excellence and customer service is a perfect match for our agile WMS platform."

As the company continues to grow, Made4net will play a key role in ensuring the warehouse operation remains a driver of speed, efficiency, and scalability-because when it comes to babies, on-time delivery really does matter.

About Dr. Brown's Company

Dr. Brown's® is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for babies. The Dr. Brown's® lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups, solid feeding and baby care products are regarded for their technology and function. Dr. Brown's® bottles have won 17 consecutive Parents/American Baby awards. The Dr. Brown's® Anti-Colic Options+TM bottles earned "Best Glass Bottle" in the 2024 Parents Magazine Best for Baby Awards, and Dr. Brown's® as a brand won "Best Bottle Brand" in the 2024 What to Expect Feeding Awards. Dr. Brown's® products are available at baby specialty and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit drbrownsbaby .

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System ) and supply chain execution software , delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions . Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Made4net, LLC

