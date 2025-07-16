Family Biz 'Tidy Tails' Offers Pet Waste Removal In Atlanta

What makes this launch special? It's a labor of love between a 72-year-old mother and her son who turned an unexpected life shift into an inspiring business venture.

"We've always believed that dignity can be found in any kind of work," says Nasceas Timms, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.

"After a house fire in 2022 left our family displaced, and with my mother struggling to care for our aging boxer, we realized there was a real need for services that support both pets and the people who love them. At Tidy Tails Waste Solutions, we're not just scooping poop; we're giving back time and peace of mind to busy pet parents and businesses across metro Atlanta!"

Tidy Tails Waste Solutions offers residential and commercial pet waste cleanup - specializing in weekly, bi-weekly, and one-time pooper scooping. They also offer yard sanitation, deodorization, and aeration. Their client base ranges from elderly pet owners to apartment complexes, HOAs and other dog friendly businesses. But what sets them apart isn't just the reliable service - it's the personal care behind every scoop.

"I may be 72, but it's never too late to start something new," says co-founder Bessie Taylor.

"This business gives me purpose, and it helps other seniors like me keep their yards clean without risk of injury or strain. Some people need a pet and I'm excited to own a company along with my son, that allows everyone to have a pet because now there's a way to properly clean up after them."

Tidy Tails is pleased to offer services in the following Georgia counties: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale.

The company is fully bonded and insured, locally owned and operated, and committed to environmentally responsible pet waste disposal. Their friendly technicians and family-run approach are already making a significant positive impact on both the environment and the community they serve.

About Tidy Tails Waste Solutions

Tidy Tails Waste Solutions is a locally owned, family-operated pet waste removal company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by a mother-and-son duo, the company is committed to helping busy pet owners, seniors, and property managers maintain clean, healthy, and poop-free outdoor spaces. With services ranging from weekly dog poop pickup to one-time yard cleanups and commercial dog waste removal, Tidy Tails offers reliable, affordable, and hygienic solutions that make pet ownership easier. Backed by exceptional customer service and five-star reviews, Tidy Tails Waste Solutions is proud to be Atlanta's most trusted name in pet waste management.

Learn more at

