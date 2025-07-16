Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.79 Per Common Share
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]
|
Media Contact:
Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]
|
|
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment