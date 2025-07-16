Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.79 Per Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW ) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on September 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

