HSF ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ABM INDUSTRIES

HSF is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM), a global leader in facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. As part of this continued collaboration, ABM reaffirms its support of HSF with an annual commitment of $50,000.

This renewed investment underscores ABM's ongoing dedication to advancing education and workforce development, aligning with HSF's mission to equip students and families with the resources needed to successfully complete a higher education journey.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ABM Industries,” said Fidel A. Vargas, President & CEO of HSF.“Their sustained support reflects a deep commitment to empowering courageous leaders through education.”

ABM's continued contributions will bolster HSF's comprehensive support services including leadership development, career guidance, and community engagement. These programs play a vital role in helping students excel in college and build successful careers.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with HSF, an organization that shares our deep commitment to education and workforce development,” said Raúl Valentín, Chief Human Resources Officer, ABM.“This collaboration empowers the next generation of leaders and strengthens our own workforce by expanding access to advanced education opportunities for our team members and enhancing the value we bring to our clients.”

With ABM's ongoing support, HSF is able to expand its reach and amplify its impact, ensuring students nationwide have the guidance, tools, and encouragement they need to thrive academically and professionally.

About HSF

Founded in 1975, HSF empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students, Scholars, and Alumni as possible. HSF strives to make college education a top priority for every family across the nation, mobilizing communities to proactively advance that goal-each individual, over a lifetime, in every way they can. HSF also seeks to give its Scholars all the tools they need to do well in their course work, graduate, enter, and excel in a profession, help lead our nation going forward, and mentor the generations to come. As one of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations, HSF has awarded over $756 million in scholarships and provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and HSF Alumni. For more information about HSF, please visit HSF.net.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience. ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together. For more information, visit

