Black Female Republican Sharifah Hardie Launches Official Support Page For California Governor 2026 Campaign

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , the trailblazing Black female Republican candidate for California Governor 2026, has officially launched her Support Sharifah Hardie for California Governor fan page. The new page serves as the digital heartbeat of her grassroots movement, welcoming Californians from all walks of life to join the conversation, spread the message, and actively support a bold new vision for the Golden State.As a businesswoman, media personality, and long-time community advocate, Sharifah Hardie is no stranger to leadership or overcoming obstacles. Her candidacy marks a significant milestone in California's political history, not only as a Black woman running for the state's highest office, but as a conservative voice championing economic opportunity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world solutions under her California Forward Plan.With the 2026 California Governor's race heating up, Hardie's campaign is gaining momentum from voters eager for practical policies and a genuine connection to the people. The new Facebook fan page aims to provide just that: a centralized platform for sharing campaign updates, engaging directly with voters, and building a vibrant coalition of Californians ready for meaningful change.“This campaign isn't about politics as usual,” said Sharifah Hardie.“It's about people, real people, who are tired of being left behind. I want to hear their stories. I want them to be seen, heard, and valued. That's why I'm inviting everyone to join me, like the page, and be part of the movement to move California forward.”The Support Sharifah Hardie for California Governor page at: offers supporters a chance to:Stay informed about campaign events, policy positions, and volunteer opportunitiesEngage directly with Sharifah Hardie through live Q&As, video updates, and pollsShare their ideas, concerns, and hopes for the future of CaliforniaEncourage friends, family, and colleagues to support a candidate who stands for People Over PoliticsDonate to the campaign and help fund outreach, travel, and visibility in all 58 countiesTo support the campaign, visit the official donation page here:Hardie's run for California Governor 2026 is part of a larger effort to diversify the Republican Party, elevate new voices, and provide leadership that reflects the full spectrum of California's population. Her California Forward Plan focuses on economic revival, small business support, public safety, school choice, and investment in underserved communities, especially for women and people of color.A longtime resident of Southern California, Sharifah Hardie brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit, media savvy, and a results-driven mindset to her candidacy. Her story resonates with voters who feel ignored by career politicians and disconnected from Sacramento's elite.“California is the greatest state in the nation, but we're losing our edge,” Hardie added.“The cost of living is out of control. Businesses are fleeing. Crime is rising. We need a Governor who understands how to fix these problems, not just talk about them. I believe I am that Governor.”By launching the Support Sharifah Hardie for California Governor fan page, the campaign is doubling down on its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and grassroots mobilization. The page is open to everyone, regardless of party affiliation, who believes in a better future for California.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a Republican candidate for California Governor in the 2026 election. A successful business consultant, media entrepreneur, and advocate for underserved communities, she is running under the banner of her“California Forward Plan,” which promotes economic growth, innovation, diversity, and common-sense governance. She is also the founder of Ask Sharifah Consulting and host of multiple online shows that spotlight entrepreneurs and change-makers.For more information about Sharifah Hardie's campaign, platform, or to request an interview contact .... Visit the official campaign site at: or follow the conversation on the new fan page:📲 Join the movement. Like the page. Start the conversation. Donate today.

