Income Gains Position Latin America As A Pillar In Future Food Supply
|Argentina
|~1.8
|2.7–5.0
|Soybeans, Maize, Beef
|Rebounding from contraction, fiscal challenges remain.
|Brazil
|~1.8
|2.1
|Soybeans, Poultry, Coffee
|Leading global agri exporter, growth driven by demand.
|Chile
|~1.7
|2.4
|Fruit, Wine, Fish
|Industrial recovery and strong external demand.
|Colombia
|~1.6–1.8
|2.5
|Coffee, Flowers, Bananas
|Investment rebound, facing inflation pressures.
|Costa Rica
|~2.0
|4.0
|Bananas, Pineapples
|Strong services sector and steady agri expansion.
|Dominican Rep.
|~2.2
|5.2
|Sugar, Cocoa, Bananas
|Rapid post-pandemic recovery, strong productivity.
|Ecuador
|~1.7
|1.2–1.6
|Bananas, Shrimp, Flowers
|Fiscal constraints, modest growth.
|Mexico
|~1.6
|0.4
|Avocados, Tomatoes
|Growth slows due to US trade policy, exports vital.
|Panama
|~2.0
|~2.5
|Fish, Bananas
|High per capita gains past decades, logistic strengths.
|Paraguay
|~1.7
|3.8
|Soybeans, Beef
|Agro-driven growth, energy exports growing.
|Peru
|~1.8
|3.0
|Coffee, Asparagus, Fish
|Fiscal consolidation, rising food productivity.
|Uruguay
|~1.8
|~2.5–3.0
|Beef, Soybeans, Dairy
|Stable export-driven growth, efficient agri sector.
|Venezuela
|N/A
|5.0
|Oil, Coffee (declining)
|Volatile, forecasts uncertain due to policy shifts.
Projected Regional Annual Growth Rates (2024–2034)
|Latin America & the Caribbean
|1.8%
|Global average
|1.6%
|India
|5.4%
|China
|3.8%
|Southeast Asia
|2.9%
|North America
|1.5%
|Europe & Central Asia
|1.5%
|North Africa & Middle East
|1.3%
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|1.1%
