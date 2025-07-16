Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit In All Theatres


2025-07-16 03:17:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Karnataka government has officially capped movie ticket prices at ₹200 across all theatres and multiplexes in the state. This move aims to make cinema more affordable for the public. The cap applies to both single screens and multiplexes, sparking mixed reactions from cinema owners and audiences.

MENAFN16072025007385015968ID1109810623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search