Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit In All Theatres

The Karnataka government has officially capped movie ticket prices at ₹200 across all theatres and multiplexes in the state. This move aims to make cinema more affordable for the public. The cap applies to both single screens and multiplexes, sparking mixed reactions from cinema owners and audiences.

