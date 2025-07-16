Kurdistan Under Fire: Explosive Drone Strikes Hit U.S. Oil Fields In Iraq - Iran-Backed Militias Suspected

In a dramatic escalation across Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, a wave of explosive drone strikes hit multiple oil fields early Wednesday, striking at the heart of U.S. and Western energy interests. The attacks come amid rising tensions between Erbil and Baghdad, while Kurdish officials suspect Iran-backed militias may be behind the growing wave of UAV attacks.

According to Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service, two explosive drones hit the Pishkhabur oil field operated by Norwegian energy giant DNO at 6 am local time in the Zakho region. Another drone struck the Tauke oil field, also run by DNO, just one hour later. Both strikes reportedly caused material damage but no casualties.

By 7:14 am, a third explosive drone hit an oil facility in Duhok province managed by U.S. firm Handlowy. Iraqi officials confirmed that while the drone struck its target, there were no injuries or high-level destruction reported.

The barrage of attacks forms part of a trend. Tuesday saw an explosive drone strike the Sarseng oil field, also in Duhok and operated by U.S. company HKN Energy, only hours before the signing of a major contract to expand operations. On Monday, drones targeted the Khormullah oil field and Erbil International Airport, where US-led coalition troops are stationed.

Though no group has officially claimed responsibility, Iraqi security analysts point toward Iranian-aligned militias with a growing presence across Iraq and Syria. These groups have been linked to similar attacks in the past, especially against sites hosting U.S. personnel or interests.

The timing of these attacks is crucial. Kurdistan is involved in an unresolved legal dispute with Baghdad over oil exports. A key pipeline to Turkey has remained shut since 2023, adding financial strain to the region already battered by instability and diplomatic pressure. These drone strikes now raise deeper concerns about the region's viability as a secure investment destination.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has long portrayed itself as a relatively stable place for international investment in an otherwise volatile Iraq. But with five oil fields targeted in just seven days, and drones flying dangerously close to key U.S. infrastructure, that image is now under severe threat.

The drone war has grown from an occasional threat into a more strategic campaign, with geopolitical currents likely to be felt in Washington, Tehran, Ankara, and beyond.