Mamata Condemns Divisive Politics, Says, West Bengal Is Also India


2025-07-16 03:16:50
CM Mamata Banerjee criticized divisive politics during a rally in Kolkata. She asked, 'Is Bengal not in India?' She vowed to protect all communities, languages, and migrants. Condemning past attacks on Hindi speakers, she emphasized unity, love, and respect for every Indian, regardless of region.

