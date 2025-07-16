Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIG BLUNDER! Pappu Yadav Says 'INDIA Ko Desh Se Khatam Karenge' In VIRAL Gaffe Bihar Polls 2025


2025-07-16 03:16:50
Bihar's Pappu Yadav is trending again - this time for a viral verbal slip where he mixes up NDA and INDIA Alliance during a public speech. The slip has set social media abuzz just as the Bihar Election 2025 campaign heats up.

