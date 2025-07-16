Trump Says 150 Countries Will Get Tariff Letters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will send tariff letters to over 150 countries as the August 1 deadline to enforce the levies approaches.

President Trump made the announcement while addressing reporters at the White House, according to a Bloomberg report.

“We'll have well, over 150 countries that we're just going to send a notice of payment out, and the notice of payment is going to say what the tariff,” rate will be, Trump told reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

He said that the tariff rates will be the same for each of these countries.

“They're not big countries, and they don't do that much business,” the President added.

This comes days after more than two dozen countries were slapped with tariffs – some faced levies higher than those announced on“Liberation Day”.

Most recently, Trump hit the European Union and Mexico with 30% tariffs. However, he said he's willing to talk to the EU, saying he'd like to do a“different” kind of deal with the economic bloc.

“We're always open to talk. We are open to talk, including to Europe. In fact, they're coming over. They'd like to talk,” he added.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities exhibited caution in Wednesday's midday trading session, despite the better-than-expected results of major banks such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.1% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 0.3%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits has been in the 'neutral' territory over the past week.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.