Man Wins Legal Fight Over Car Theft After 22 Years: Consumer Court Directs National Insurance To Pay ₹1.4 Lakh
Agrawal bought an Alto car on March 10, 2003, and financed it through a car loan from ICICI Bank in Jhandewalan, Delhi. He also insured the vehicle for ₹1.9 lakh on the same day.
However, on April 6, less than a month later, his car was stolen from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar during a vacation with his family.Also Read | The Effect of Traffic Violations on Car Insurance: How Breaking the Rules Can
Agrawal quickly filed an FIR and informed the insurer and bank about the theft, anticipating a smooth insurance claim process. He submitted all necessary documents to the insurer by January 2004, the report said.
His claim was rejected by the National Insurance Company stating that Agrawal did not take proper care of his car and had parked it unsafely.
Agrawal wrote to the National Insurance Company on four occasions, including May 2, 2005, July 24, 2005, July 17, 2006, and April 18, 2006. However, he did not receive any payment or response in return.Also Read | Health insurance with Day 1 coverage for pre-existing diseases: Know options
He subsequently appealed to the Ghaziabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC). The commission initially dismissed his petition, citing a lack of jurisdiction to decide on this matter.
Following the dismissal by the Ghaziabad DCDRC, Agrawal in 2011 appealed to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In February 2025, more than a decade later, the SCDRC determined that the Ghaziabad DCDRC is the correct authority to issue a ruling on this issue. In July 2025, the Ghaziabad DCDRC issued a ruling in favour of Agrawal.Also Read | Unlimited health insurance is now a reality. But can insurers make it work? Verdict
The Ghaziabad DCDRC ordered a payment of ₹1.43 lakh to Agarwal, plus ₹5,000 fine. This sum represented 75 per cent of the vehicle's 2003 insured declared value (IDV) of ₹1.9 lakh. The ruling also stated that if the National Insurance Company did not pay this amount within 45 days, a simple interest penalty of 6 per cent per year would be applied until the compensation was fully paid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment