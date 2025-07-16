National Hot Dog Day 2025: From Free Frankfurters And Sizzling Deals - All You Need To Know About Latest Deals
This tradition dates back to German immigrants in the 1860s, who first sold sausages in New York streets.
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established today's festivities to honor this iconic food, with regional twists like Chicago's no-ketchup rule and Seattle's cream cheese-topped dogs drawing nationwide enthusiasm.Freebies for fast-food fans
Score zero-cost franks at these spots:
- Love's Travel Stops: Free daily hot dog through July 18 via app (42 states) Dog Haus: Free Haus Dog for rewards members today (no purchase needed) Sheetz: Two free dogs with 10+ gallon fuel purchase (July 16-22, app offer) GPM stores: Free Nathan's dog with fountain drink at E-Z Mart/Fas Mart (rewards members)
Craving cheap eats? Grab these deals:
- Circle K: Two roller dogs for $1 (app exclusive) Sonic: $1 corn dogs, $2 All-Americans, $3 footlong Coneys (app deals all July) Portillo's: $1 dogs for Perks members through July 20 7-Eleven: $2 Big Bite dogs (rewards members through 7/22) Wienerschnitzel: Four chili dogs for $4 Sam's Club: $1.38 hot dog + Pepsi combo
Beyond the bun: Festive fun
While chains like Shake Shack ($8 for two specialty dogs) and Freddy's (bonus reward points) offer gourmet options, home celebrations shine too.
Host a DIY topping bar with regional inspirations like Arizona's bacon-wrapped Sonoran dogs or West Virginia's chili-slathered version.
Join“wiener dog races” in cities like Denver or enter Nathan's Famous July 4th eating contest qualifiers. Remember: Plant-based options abound, with True Story Foods offering BOGO organic packs using code HOTDOGS.
