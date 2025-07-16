Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Paused For Now: What To Know About Kerala Nurse's Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old Indian nurse in Yemen, has been at the center of the emotional appeals in India after she was sentenced to death for the murder of her Yemeni business partner back in 2017.

After efforts from multiple corners, the Yemeni authorities postponed Nimisha Priya's execution which was scheduled for today, July 16. Efforts are now underway to halt her execution.

NIMISHA PRIYA CASE: WHAT WE KNOW IN 10 POINTSNimisha Priya was a nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala. She was set to be executed on July 16 after a trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national – also her business partner. She had challenged the decision which the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.As her execution date came closer, the Indian officials stayed in constant contact with local jail authorities and the prosecutor's office.A day before her death sentence was to be carried out , Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen was postponed , following“concerted efforts” by the Government of India, sources told ANI.“In the case of Ms. Nimisha Priya, it has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025,” the sources stated.The postponement in her execution now provides additional time for her family to negotiate with the family of the Yemeni local.Nimisha Priya is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city. The city is currently in control of Houthis.Earlier on Monday, June 14, the Union Government submitted in the Supreme Court that India was making all efforts to suspend the death sentence of Nimisha Priya.Attorney General of India (AGI) also told the court that it was a“complex issue” and there was“no way to know” what was happening in Yemen. India also said that India's powers were“limited” in this case.“There's nothing much that we can do... It's not like any other part of the world [where possible negotiations can be carried out],” the AGI said.While the Indian government was making efforts to help Nimisha Priya, India's Grand Mufti Sheikh Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar also intervened by speaking with Sufi scholar there. His aide later said that there was information that Nimisha's sentence“may be avoided.”Aboobacker Musliyar said today that he spoke with Yemeni scholars, urging them to release Nimisha Priya.“In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya [a kind of compensation]. I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it,” he said.

